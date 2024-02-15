Target introduces new low-pricing brand for everyday products

Target announced a new store-owned brand Thursday that offers low prices on everyday basics.

The new low-price brand name is “dealworthy,” launching nearly 400 products including clothing, electronics, beauty products and household items.

According to a press release, prices start at under $1 to $10, the lowest among Target’s products. Also, electronic products are 50% lower in cost than any other brands at Target.

The first “dealworthy” products are scheduled in stores in February and on Target’s website. More products are expected to launch throughout 2024-2025.

The new brand will be eligible for Target’s owned brands return policy.