Parents on social media gushing over Target’s return policy

Attention Target shoppers: It turns out the Minneapolis-based retail giant has a very generous return policy in some cases, and it is suddenly getting a lot of attention on social media.

TikTok is suddenly full of young parents gushing over Target’s generous return policy. Specifically, the policy that includes any Target-owned brand items like the popular “Cat and Jack” children’s clothing line.

According to Target’s website: “If you are not satisfied with any Target-owned brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or refund.”

Many are taking advantage of it, posting videos that are going viral on social media of exchanging clothes that have been used or outgrown.

“It will probably create some very dedicated, long-term customers,” said David Vang, a consumer and marketing expert with the University of St. Thomas.

It might sound like a loophole in the return policy, but Vang says it might actually be a profitable strategy to compete against online shopping. He says it will bring customers into the store.

“To get people into the stores they are taking this policy and saying, ‘Hey, we are generous with our return policy … come on in!’ And while you are there, you have an opportunity to buy groceries and maybe do some impulse buying for other things,” he said.