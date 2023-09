A high-risk search warrant was served by members of the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) SWAT team on Thursday.

Just before 5 a.m., BPPD officers and SWAT team members searched a home on the 7500 block of Zane Avenue North at the request of BPPD officers in connection with “ongoing felony level crime.”

Officials from BPPD say four people safely left the house and were detained by officers.

No word on whether any arrests were made.