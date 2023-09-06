Homicide investigation started after man found dead in Brooklyn Park home

Authorities are investigating a man’s death in Brooklyn Park as a homicide.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 7200 block of 72nd Lane at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday after a man was found unresponsive by a relative.

The 54-year-old was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No other details are available at this time.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening. The victim’s identity will be released by the medical examiner at a later time.