SWAT conduct high-risk search warrant in Brooklyn Park

A high-risk search warrant was carried out in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night by the Brooklyn Park SWAT Team, officials say.

The search is connected with a homicide investigation in Brooklyn Park, police say.

Law enforcement confirmed the SWAT team was sent to the 7300 block of Zane Avenue North at the request of Brooklyn Park Police Detectives.

Law enforcement said the residence was safely searched.