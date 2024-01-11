Suspected gang member convicted of federal gun charge

A man who was charged as part of federal prosecutors’ crackdown on Minneapolis street gangs has been convicted of a gun charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal jury found 33-year-old Devon Lamont Holt guilty this week of illegal gun possession by a felon.

Charging documents state that Minneapolis police responded to an apartment building on Hiawatha Avenue on Oct. 25, 2022, on reports of a domestic incident involving someone with a gun.

As officers arrived, they heard a man yelling from inside the apartment and then found Holt and a woman inside, according to the attorney’s office. They later recovered a loaded pistol that had Holt’s DNA on it.

The attorney’s office said Holt is a suspected member of the 10z/20z gang.

His sentencing hearing will be set at a later time.