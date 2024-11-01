Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Owatonna

A suspect who police believe is the driver in a fatal hit-and-run near Owatonna has been arrested.

According to the Owatonna Police Department, a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was reported at the 3700 block of County Road 45 North on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Dean Padilla-Ades, was declared dead.

The vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash was later found by police that same day, as well as its driver, 42-year-old Derek Paul Denelsbeck of Owatonna.

Denelsbeck is currently being held on probable cause felony criminal vehicular homicide and is expected to face official charges on Friday.