Superintendent: 5 Edina teens arrested after attempted carjacking no longer enrolled

The five boys who were arrested after what police called an attempted carjacking last week in Edina are no longer enrolled at the school district.

Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley provided an update to families Monday saying all five teens were Edina High Schools students but they’re no longer enrolled in the district. She added that they hadn’t returned to the high school since their arrests.

“I understand that our community may want to know more specific information about the students involved and any consequences that we may have applied. However, I’ve consulted with our legal team and due to their juvenile status and the state and federal data privacy laws, I am not able to share more information,” Stanley wrote in a message to families.

She noted that the school was told all five boys have been referred to the Juvenile Prosecution Division for charging consideration, although it’s not yet clear if any have actually been charged yet.

The incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. last Wednesday, led to a brief soft lockdown at Valley View Middle School and, inadvertently, also caused a short lockdown at South View Middle School. However, police said the boys were arrested within minutes of the initial attempted carjacking report and the lockdowns were then lifted.

The victim of the attempted carjacking was able to drive away unharmed.

Stanley also said police found an imitation airsoft gun on one of the teens when they were arrested but the district hasn’t found any evidence the imitation airsoft gun was ever in the school or on a district school bus.

Additionally, the district has set a special closed school board meeting for Thursday morning to review its safety and security protocols, along with its procedures for working with Edina police.

“This incident has shaken our community at its core. We are grateful for the swift response of the Edina Police Department, and will continue to review, and when necessary update, our safety and security protocols to support the safety of our students and staff,” Stanley’s message said.