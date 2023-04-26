5 arrested, middle school briefly locked down after attempted carjacking in Edina

An attempted carjacking Wednesday morning in Edina led to a brief lockdown at a middle school.

Edina police say officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking near 70th Street and Antrim Road just before 10 a.m.

Fortunately, the victim was able to drive away unharmed but, because the suspects fled, nearby Valley View Middle School was put on lockdown.

The department says officers found and arrested the five suspects within minutes and the lockdown at the school was lifted.

While the incident remains under investigation, police say there is no threat to the public.