Sunday morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Golden Valley

Golden Valley police say they’re investigating a shooting that left a boy injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Lions Park on Louisiana Avenue North at 4 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found the injured boy, who was then taken to an area hospital for injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

While police say the person who was shot is a juvenile, the boy’s exact name and age haven’t been released.

A while later, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said Brooklyn Park police found two other males who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Chief Green says police there were called to the area of Regent Avenue North and Brookdale Drive for a report of someone who had been shot in the leg.

Neighbors who live in the Lions Park area are asked to check any cameras they may have that could have information to help police.

Green says the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident” and that there “are no outstanding suspects or threat to the neighborhood.”

Currently, it’s unclear what led up to the Golden Valley shooting. However, Green adds the individuals involved with the Brooklyn Park call are connected with the Golden Valley incident.

Both police departments are working with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.