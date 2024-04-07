Brooklyn Park police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

Brooklyn Park police say they’re investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the area of Regent Avenue North and Brookdale Drive North shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a person being shot in the leg.

Responding officers found the victim, who had been shot in the leg and was going to get a ride from a friend.

Police add the victim’s injury is being considered as non-life threatening. As of this publishing, police haven’t released any information about the victim’s gender or age.

Although police tried to get information about what time and where the shooting happened, officers say neither the victim nor the friend wanted to talk about the details.

Brooklyn Park police add they received information from another agency that the shooting may be related to another shooting which recently happened in Golden Valley.