Sun Country announces 10 new nonstop routes for summer 2024, including 2 in Canada

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday that it is adding 10 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis/St. Paul to its network.

Those new destinations are:

Montreal, Quebec, Canada (YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport)

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (YYZ Toronto Person International Airport)

Albuquerque, New Mexico (ABQ)

Billings, Montana (BIL)

Boise, Idaho (BOI)

Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)

Missoula, Montana (MSO)

Oakland, California (OAK)

Syracuse, New York (SYR)

Washington, D.C. (via Dulles International Airport, IAD)

Sun Country said the domestic flights will generally happen twice a week with service to Dulles happening four times a week. This will bring the total number of nonstop destinations from MSP to 98 distinct markets in 2024.

The airline also announced that its Houston flights will start using William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) instead of George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (IAH).

Sun Country said it will also continue the seasonal service to cities it added flights to this past summer.

Fares for all those destinations can be found here.