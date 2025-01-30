Sun Country Airlines, International Brotherhood of Teamsters reach agreement covering flight attendants

Sun County Airlines and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) announced Thursday that they have reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement covering the airlines about 800 flight attendants, according to a press release from the airline.

Both IBT and Sun Country will work together to finalize the language in the agreement. Once it is revised, flight attendants will be able to vote on it next month.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for Sun Country flight attendants,” said Greg Mays, Sun Country Airlines Chief Operating Officer. “This Agreement in Principle reflects the important role they play in keeping our passengers safe and delivering on Sun Country’s promise of a friendly, hassle-free travel experience. I also want to thank the IBT Negotiating Committee for their hard work and collaboration in reaching this agreement.”