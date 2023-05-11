Summit Avenue Regional Trail plans to be discussed at Thursday night meeting

By KSTP

St. Paul’s Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss — and possibly recommend — plans for the Summit Avenue Regional Trail during a meeting Thursday night.

Officials have proposed building a four-and-a half-mile bike path on Summit Avenue to protect bicyclists.

It would include a raised bike path separated from the road by a curb.

Critics argue it would take out many mature trees in the area.

Thursday’s commission meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Wellstone Center at 179 Robie Street East is St. Paul. 

The city council is scheduled to review the plan later this month.

