Summit Avenue Regional Trail plans to be discussed at Thursday night meeting

Summit Avenue Regional Trail plans to be discussed at Thursday meeting

St. Paul’s Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss — and possibly recommend — plans for the Summit Avenue Regional Trail during a meeting Thursday night.

Officials have proposed building a four-and-a half-mile bike path on Summit Avenue to protect bicyclists.

It would include a raised bike path separated from the road by a curb.

Critics argue it would take out many mature trees in the area.

Thursday’s commission meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Wellstone Center at 179 Robie Street East is St. Paul.

The city council is scheduled to review the plan later this month.

