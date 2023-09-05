Commission on redesigning Minnesota’s flag to have first meeting Tuesday morning
Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) is set to hold its first meeting Tuesday morning to plan and discuss new designs for the official state seal and official state flag.
SERC is scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. over Zoom.
The commission states that its purpose is to create designs that “accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota’s shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities. Symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design.”
SERC adds that it will solicit public feedback and suggestions to inform its work.
The goal is to adopt designs and report to the legislature and governor no later than Jan. 1, 2024.
Voting commission members include the following:
- Dr. Kate Beane, Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board (CAAPB)
- Shelley Buck, Governor – General Member of the Public
- Luis Fitch, Council on Latino Affairs
- Anita Gaul, Governor – General Member of the Public
- Michael Harralson, Governor – General Member of the Public
- Kim Jackson, Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans
- Denise Mazone, Council on Minnesotans of African Heritage
- Lauren Bennett McGinty, Explore Minnesota Tourism
- Philip McKenzie, Minnesota State Arts Board
- Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State
- Kent Whitworth, Minnesota Historical Society
- Aaron Wittnebel, Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) – Ojibwe Community
- OPEN, Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) – Dakota Community
Non-voting members from the Minnesota legislature include the following:
- Senator Steve Drazkowski, Minnesota Senate – Member of the Minority
- Rep. Mike Freiberg, Minnesota House of Representatives – Member of the Majority
- Senator Mary Kunesh, Minnesota Senate – Member of the Majority
- Rep. Bjorn Olson, Minnesota House of Representatives – Member of the Minority
Minnesota Historical Society members Lindsey Dyer and David Kelliher will also provide “administrative support,” according to the commission.
Details on the legislation establishing the commission can be found here.