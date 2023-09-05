Commission on redesigning Minnesota’s flag to have first meeting Tuesday morning

Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) is set to hold its first meeting Tuesday morning to plan and discuss new designs for the official state seal and official state flag.

SERC is scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. over Zoom.

The commission states that its purpose is to create designs that “accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota’s shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities. Symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design.”

SERC adds that it will solicit public feedback and suggestions to inform its work.

The goal is to adopt designs and report to the legislature and governor no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

Voting commission members include the following:

Dr. Kate Beane, Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board (CAAPB)

Shelley Buck, Governor – General Member of the Public

Luis Fitch, Council on Latino Affairs

Anita Gaul, Governor – General Member of the Public

Michael Harralson, Governor – General Member of the Public

Kim Jackson, Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans

Denise Mazone, Council on Minnesotans of African Heritage

Lauren Bennett McGinty, Explore Minnesota Tourism

Philip McKenzie, Minnesota State Arts Board

Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State

Kent Whitworth, Minnesota Historical Society

Aaron Wittnebel, Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) – Ojibwe Community

OPEN, Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) – Dakota Community

Non-voting members from the Minnesota legislature include the following:

Senator Steve Drazkowski, Minnesota Senate – Member of the Minority

Rep. Mike Freiberg, Minnesota House of Representatives – Member of the Majority

Senator Mary Kunesh, Minnesota Senate – Member of the Majority

Rep. Bjorn Olson, Minnesota House of Representatives – Member of the Minority

Minnesota Historical Society members Lindsey Dyer and David Kelliher will also provide “administrative support,” according to the commission.

Details on the legislation establishing the commission can be found here.