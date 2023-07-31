Citing PFAS levels, MDH says some people shouldn’t eat fish from Lake Rebecca, part of Mississippi River

State health officials say certain people should now avoid eating fish caught in both Lake Rebecca near the city of Hastings and the Mississippi River from St. Paul’s Ford Dam to Hastings Dam, also known as Pool 2.

The updated guidance is due to what state officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) say is new data showing a mix of pollutants — including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, or forever chemicals — in the fish.

According to the agencies, children under the age of 15, people who are or could become pregnant and those who are or plan to breastfeed shouldn’t eat fish caught in those areas.

Health officials say the update to the fish consumption guidance is only for higher-risk populations and stress that the PFAS risk is based on long-term exposure, not short-term exposure after only a few meals. In addition, anglers can still enjoy fishing at those sites, but on a catch-and-release basis.

Other areas for fishing include Lake Nokomis, Rogers Lake, Bald Wagle Lake, White Bear Lake and the St. Croix River south of Stillwater.

Exposure to a few types of PFAS has been linked to some kinds of cancer.

Previously, the state’s guidance for fish consumption in those same areas was not eating certain kinds of fish due to levels of mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, also known as PCBs.

