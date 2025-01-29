Students in northern MN injured in school bus crash

A school bus carrying 31 students in St. Louis County crashed Wednesday morning, sending two students to the hospital for injuries.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8:12 a.m. when a school bus slid off the roadway on Olsen Road East, striking two trees before coming to a rest against a light pole.

Two of the 31 students were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone else in the bus, including the driver, was injured.

The accident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

While it is still ongoing, the sheriff’s office said icy conditions are believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.

School officials have begun working with and notifying parents about the incident.