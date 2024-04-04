Student who brought gun to Burnsville High School has been charged

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced that it has charged the student who brought a gun to Burnsville High School on Tuesday.

The juvenile was charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and possessing a firearm as a minor.

He made his first appearance in juvenile court on Thursday.

According to court officials, Burnsville police responded to a report of a firearm at the high school at around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Concerned students told school officials that they saw the juvenile take a video of himself with the gun in the school bathroom. Court officials say that the student was then brought to the dean’s office, where the gun was found in his backpack.

The gun was identified as a Sig Sauer handgun with a fully loaded magazine containing nearly two dozen 9 mm rounds. The student told authorities he bought the gun from an unnamed male for protection.

The student did not threaten anyone with the gun, according to court officials. He was arrested and brought to the Juvenile Services Center in Hastings.