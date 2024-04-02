Gun found at Burnsville High School on Tuesday

Officials are investigating after a student had a gun at Burnsville High School on Tuesday.

A letter from Jesús Sandoval, Principal of Burnsville High School, said a student was found with a gun on Tuesday morning.

No threat was made toward the school, students or stuff and the weapon was secured a short time later, Sandoval added.

The school is working with the Burnsville Police Department to look into the incident.

“I’m thankful for the students who brought this to our attention and for the quick responses from staff and our partners in the police department,” said Sandoval.

There is no word on whether any arrests have been made. Check back for updates.