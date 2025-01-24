Student in custody after threatening students on social media

A juvenile boy is in custody after making threats to a middle school in Chaska on Wednesday night.

School officials with Pioneer Ridge Middle School contacted Chaska police at 8 a.m. on Thursday to report a threat by a student involving a firearm toward a group of students on social media.

A spokesperson for Chaska police said officers then executed a search warrant on the student’s home.

The juvenile student was found inside the home and was arrested for threats of violence.

Law enforcement says the juvenile had no means to carry out the threat.

A post on Facebook from the Chaska Police Department said, in part, “We take school safety seriously and are committed to working with our schools, students, and parents to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment. Threats of violence are never tolerated in Chaska, and we will continue to take immediate action to protect our community.”