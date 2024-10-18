Structure fire briefly shuts down traffic on Highway 212 near Cologne; no injuries reported

A structure fire that briefly shut down traffic on Highway 212 near Cologne resulted in no injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Carver County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a structure fire on the 13000 block of Highway 212 in Benton Township at 2:55 p.m.

Officials arrived on the scene and assisted Norwood Young America Fire Department with closing down both directions of traffic on Highway 212 between County Road 51 and Salem Avenue.

Property damage appears to be isolated to a detached garage, numerous vehicles and a fence.

The preliminary investigation shows the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshall.

Responding agencies included the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Norwood Young America Fire Department, Hamburg Fire, Cologne Fire, Mayer Fire, Waconia Fire, Plato Fire, Victoria Fire and Ridgeview Ambulance Services.