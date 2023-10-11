State’s agriculture department confirms emerald ash borer presence in Cass County

The invasive emerald ash borer has found its way into another county in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the species has been found in Cass County, the 45th in the state to have an infestation. Just last month, the species was found in Mille Lacs and Benton Counties, and in August, in McLeod County.

An emergency quarantine area is now in effect. That area is defined with the use of county borders to the south and east, and to the west, Minnesota Highway 84 to County Road 79 and then east to the county line. The northern border of the quarantined area uses Minnesota Highway 200 west to County Road 129, south to County Road 7, and then west to Minnesota Highway 84.

CLICK HERE for a visual representation of the quarantined area in Cass County, as well as other quarantined areas across the state. It was first found in Minnesota back in 2009, seven years after it was first found in southeast Michigan, the first it was sighted in North America.

The species is native to eastern Russia, northern China, Japan and Korea. If you see an infestation, you’re asked to call 888-545-6684 or report it by following THESE INSTRUCTIONS.

In addition to all non-coniferous firewood, logs, tree waste as well as chips and mulch from ash trees are considered to be regulated by the MDA.

The MDA says a comment period for the emergency quarantine is also in effect through Nov. 27, and the formal quarantine is expected to be adopted on Nov. 29.

Anyone with questions or comments about the proposed quarantine can be sent to THIS E-MAIL.

CLICK HERE for the MDA’s state emergency quarantine declaration for Cass County.