Emerald ash borer found in Mille Lacs, Benton counties

Two more Minnesota counties are now confirmed to have emerald ash borer in them, bringing the total number of counties in the state that have the invasive species to 44.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the species has now been confirmed in Mille Lacs and Benton counties for the first time.

The species was found by tree care professionals – in Mille Lacs County, they were found along a set of powerlines in Milaca, and in Benton County, in a St. Cloud neighborhood.

An emergency quarantine is now in place for both counties, limiting the movement of firewood and ash tree materials in the area.

The quarantined area runs south of County Road 11 in Mille Lacs County, from Benton to the Isanti County border. Meanwhile, all of Benton County is under the quarantine. CLICK HERE for additional information about the quarantine.

Any residents or tree care professionals in either county who want to learn more about the invasive species can attend a virtual informational meeting from 10 to11 a.m. on Sept. 28. CLICK HERE to register for the meeting.