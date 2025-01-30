State trooper cleared of wrongdoing for shooting at suspect in September

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Thursday announced that her office will not be charging a state trooper who exchanged gunfire with a suspect in September.

As previously reported, Trooper Mark Vande Steeg and Eddie Freeman shot at each other on I-94 on Sept. 21.

Senior attorneys and Moriarty agreed that charges against Vande Steeg be declined.

Freeman was charged with first-degree assault against a peace officer, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on I-94 near Dowling Avenue North for a single-car accident. While en route, they learned that shots had been fired.

As Vande Steeg approached the car, Freeman fired shots at the squad, hitting it. Vande Steeg then returned fire. Nobody was injured.

Freeman was surrounded by other officers and arrested.

The driver of the vehicle said that Freeman was in the passenger seat and had grabbed the steering wheel and caused the car to crash after she broke up with him. She said Freeman then got out of the vehicle and she heard gunshots.

Two Good Samaritans who had pulled over to help told investigators that they saw Freeman pointing a gun at them. They then heard gunshots and left.