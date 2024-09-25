Suspect charged, officer identified in I-94 use-of-force incident

A suspect has been charged and a deputy has been identified in a use-of-force incident on I-94 over the weekend.

Eddie Freeman, 23, has been charged with first-degree assault against a peace officer, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

According to court documents, State Patrol troopers responded to the area of I-94 and Dowling Avenue North in Minneapolis for a single-car accident shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. While on the way, troopers received more info that shots had been fired and got a description of the suspect.

A trooper, identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Mark Vande Steeg, approached Lowry Avenue and put his spotlight on a person who matched the description of the suspect. Freeman then pointed a gun at the squad car and fired multiple shots. Vande Steeg was not hit but a bullet hole hit the car.

At one point, Vande Steeg returned fire but did not hit anyone.

More authorities responded, and a Minneapolis officer saw what he thought was a gun pointed in the officer’s direction and heard what he believed to be a gunshot firing at him.

Freeman was surrounded by more officers and eventually tossed away his gun, which officers found and recovered. Court records state that Freeman was then taken into custody.

At the same time as the incident, additional officers were back at the crash site with a victim who was driving the vehicle. The victim said Freeman was her boyfriend and that as they were driving on I-94, she told Freeman that their relationship was over.

According to the victim, Freeman then grabbed the steering wheel and caused the vehicle to crash. The victim said Freeman then left the vehicle and she heard gunshots from outside of the car.

Two Good Samaritans on the scene also recounted going over to the crash to see if anyone was injured when they saw Freeman pointing a gun at them. They said they heard about six gunshots and then got into a car and left the scene.

Vande Steeg, who has been in law enforcement for just over a year, has been placed on standard critical incident leave.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating Freeman’s actions, while the BCA is investigating Vande Steeg’s use of force.

The BCA is investigating the incident and reviewing the body camera video and will provide its findings without recommendation of charges to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.