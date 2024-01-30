State to announce plan Tuesday to combat Twin Cities garbage problem

A new plan is expected to be announced Tuesday that will aim to fight a trash problem in the Twin Cities.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), the Twin Cities metro area creates almost 3.3 million tons of waste each year, and more than two-thirds of the trash currently ending up in landfills could be recycled or reused.

A draft plan created last summer received more than 200 comments from residents and business owners to help shape the final recommendation.

RELATED: Twin Cities nonprofit steps up to help with MPCA’s 20-year waste reduction plan

State leaders are set to release the final version at 10:30 a.m.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: Garbage fees to rise in Hennepin County in 2024