Garbage fees to rise in Hennepin County in 2024

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted to increase garbage collection fees starting next year.

Hennepin County has about 60 waste haulers that are contracted to deliver trash to the Brooklyn Park Transfer Station and the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center. The county says it does so to recover metals, produce energy and reduce landfilling.

The current rate of waste delivery is $69 per ton, and that is due to expire at the end of this year.

The new two-year agreement, which will be in place from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025, includes tipping fees of $74 per ton for the year 2024 and $77 per ton for 2025.

Officials say this increase will generate more than $31 million in 2024 and cover projected increases in operational and capital expenses related to the county’s solid waste system.

The resolution passed on Oct. 24 almost unanimously with one commissioner absent.

