State Patrol: Driver killed in Roseau County crash wasn’t wearing seatbelt
A driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2024 Ram 1500 pickup was driving east on Minnesota Highway 11 in Roseau County.
Around 8 a.m., the driver, 73-year-old Jerel Arthur Killen of Greenbush, reportedly left the roadway and crashed near 200th Street.
Killen died as a result of the crash; the State Patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt.
No word on why Killen’s vehicle left the road.