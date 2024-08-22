State Patrol: Driver killed in Roseau County crash wasn’t wearing seatbelt

A driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2024 Ram 1500 pickup was driving east on Minnesota Highway 11 in Roseau County.

Around 8 a.m., the driver, 73-year-old Jerel Arthur Killen of Greenbush, reportedly left the roadway and crashed near 200th Street.

Killen died as a result of the crash; the State Patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

No word on why Killen’s vehicle left the road.