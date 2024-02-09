Bloomington family lobbies for state law to mandate insurance for infertility treatments

As many as one in six adults struggle with infertility, according to the World Health Organization. Now, there is a push in the Minnesota Legislature for insurance to help cover treatment costs.

“Time is running out for people in our state,” said Miraya Gran, a Bloomington resident.

Miraya and her husband, Andy, had been struggling with infertility for six years before their daughter, Isla, was finally born in 2021. They had seven miscarriages and spent more than $100,000 out-of-pocket on infertility treatments like in-vitro fertilization, or IVF.

Now they are part of a lobbying push by families for legislation that would mandate infertility insurance coverage for many Minnesotans. Twenty-one other states have already passed infertility insurance laws.

“This is a medical condition and it’s a disease. It should be considered like any other disease and part of insurance coverage,” said Gran.

According to Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter), the bill’s sponsor in the Minnesota House of Representatives, the cost to the state would be around $18 million. He also says data from other states that have passed similar laws suggest that monthly insurance premiums increase by less than 1%.