State lawmaker for Duluth says she won’t seek reelection

Another state lawmaker has announced that this will be her final year in the legislature.

Rep. Liz Olson (DFL-Duluth) said Friday that she won’t seek a fifth term during this year’s election cycle.

“I’ve decided now is the right time for me to be back in the community I love and spend more time with my family and friends,” Olson said in a video announcing her decision.

Olson was first elected in 2016 and previously served as the majority whip for the House DFL. She’s currently the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and was the chief author of the statewide sick and safe time legislation that just took effect on Jan. 1.

Her announcement comes a day after Rep. Michael Nelson (DFL-Brooklyn Park) said that 2024 will be his last year in the legislature. Since it’s an election year, more lawmakers will likely have similar announcements in the coming weeks.