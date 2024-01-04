State lawmaker says he’ll retire at year’s end

A state lawmaker has announced his plan to retire at the end of his term instead of seeking reelection this fall.

Rep. Michael Nelson (DFL-Brooklyn Park) made the announcement Thursday.

He was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2002 and has chaired several committees during his time at the Capitol. He currently serves as the chair of the labor committee.

“Serving my community in the Minnesota House has been the greatest honor of my life, but the time has come to pass the torch,” Nelson said in a prepared statement. “After years of shared dreams and weathered storms, we passed historic legislation last session, and I am filled with gratitude for the progress we made for Minnesotans. I want to extend a sincere thank you to my community for trusting me with this honor for over two decades. I am incredibly proud to call Brooklyn Park home.”