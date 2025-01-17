Stabbing under investigation in St. Paul

Police in St. Paul are investigating an alleged stabbing on Thursday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, an assault was reported just after 10 p.m., where one person had reportedly been stabbed in the wrist. The victim, according to police, declined medical assistance.

When police arrived at the 900 block of Woodbridge Street, they found the suspect had already left. However, officers said they were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 300 block of Cesar Chavez Street.

Police made an announcement that the occupants inside the building needed to exit. St. Paul Police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS one person was detained during a search of the residence but was later released.

According to the department, a suspect has been identified as a relative of the victim but said they had not located them at this time, and no arrests have been made.