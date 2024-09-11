St. Paul’s Downtown Improvement District including residential properties for the 1st time

The St. Paul Downtown Improvement District (SPDID) on Wednesday announced that a new district covering all of the city, including residential properties and Lowertown, had been formed.

The new district will stretch from Xcel Energy Center to CHS Field and from the Mississippi River to Interstate 94.

RELATED: Proposed Downtown Improvement District would serve greater portion of St. Paul

SPDID said the City Council approved the district at the closing of the 45-day objection period on Sept. 7. Additional seats will be added to the SPDID governing board to reflect the district’s increased size.

On Tuesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Britney Ermon reported on the desires of some residents and businesses in the Lowertown area for safety improvements amid business closures and other challenges.

RELATED: Lowertown neighborhood sees business closures, challenges

The new district, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, includes Lowertown and, for the first time, residential properties. The press release says that services for the larger district will include normal safe and clean services plus new and enhanced public safety services.

“Over the past four years, the St. Paul Downtown Improvement District has been extremely effective, so we are glad to begin providing our safe and clean programming to all of downtown St. Paul starting next year,” said John Bandemer, director of safety strategies for the SPDID. “We are also grateful for the overwhelming support from property owners who have seen firsthand how the district has benefitted downtown, and we look forward to working together with residents in this newly formed SPDID.”

With a formula based on building and property size, residential property owners will be 40% less than commercial properties, and the annual cost for a condo owner will be around $65.

According to SPDID, since its 2021 launch, calls for quality-of-life crimes and concerns have fallen by 40%, while staying the same or increasing in other parts of downtown.

RELATED: St. Paul aims to expand safety program

“Our Downtown Improvement District has already proven to enhance safety and cleanliness in the areas it serves,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “Expanding it to cover a broader stretch of our business district will prove a critical component of our downtown revitalization plan.”