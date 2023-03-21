St. Paul woman receives just under 5 years in child torture case

A woman who pleaded guilty last month to torturing two children she and her then-boyfriend were babysitting will serve two concurrent 4.75-year sentences, according to court documents.

As previously reported, Jamie Wilson and Diego Caldaza-Russette, both 19 at the time, pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony child torture for events that happened in September.

Wilson has already served 177 days toward the sentence she received Monday. The prison term of less than five years is far below the maximum 25-year sentence for each count.

Officials have not yet made a decision about any level of supervised release following prison time, according to Wilson’s court register.

Caldaza-Russette’s sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled for the afternoon of April 3, will mark the legal end of what one Twin Cities doctor called “the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years.”

Further information is not expected to be disclosed about the children, ages 2 and 5 at the time, or Wilson’s daughter, age 3 at the time.

