St. Paul woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally stabbing boyfriend

A St. Paul woman has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in St. Paul in March.

Jacquelyn Olivia Vann, 52, was initially charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

On Tuesday, Vann pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the fatal stabbing of 55-year-old Pierre Scott Glass in March in exchange for dismissal of other charges. The defense is also set to argue for a lower sentence.

RELATED: Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in St. Paul

On March 11, 2023, officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) were called to the scene of a stabbing at 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement found Glass suffering an apparent stab wound to the chest, and he told officers two men had tried to rob him, the complaint added.

Glass’s ex-wife was at the scene and told officers Glass had called her and told her “She stabbed me,” and “I’m leaving the house.” She later told law enforcement that Glass had identified the woman who stabbed him as Vann.

Vann’s son told officers that Vann and Glass had been in a romantic relationship for 10 years. In the complaint, he described them as alcoholics but said he had never seen them be violent toward each other.

Vann’s son continued, telling officers he had gotten home around 5:30 p.m. as Glass was leaving to go get Subway. Later, Glass texted Vann’s son and said the pair had gotten into a fight in which Vann hit Glass so Glass hit her back, according to the complaint.

Vann’s son said he tried to call Glass about an hour after he had texted him, but it went to voicemail. Vann returned home shortly after and later told her son “P is dead.”

Vann agreed to speak with investigators and told them she and Glass had argued and he had pushed her head into the radiator, so she grabbed something to stab him, although she couldn’t recall the item, the complaint stated.

Vann is due back in court on April 29, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. to be sentenced.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with domestic violence, call the Day One Hotline 24/7 at 866.223.1111 or text 612.399.9995. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Both resources are entirely confidential.