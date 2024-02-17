St. Paul woman fatally stabbed boyfriend in back on Valentine’s Day, charges say

A woman is now accused of murder after a stabbing in St. Paul on Valentine’s Day.

St. Paul police said officers were called to an apartment building near Western Avenue North and West Cottage Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday. There, they found a 48-year-old man unresponsive with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Charging documents filed Friday state that the 911 caller initially said a man had come home from work and been stabbed but got angry and hung up when dispatchers asked for more information. When officers arrived, 48-year-old Josephine Arlanda Edwards let officers in and said the man collapsed when they returned from a Valentine’s Day party down the street.

Officers asked Edwards where the party was and who else attended but she refused to give any details, the charges state. However, she did mention she and the man had been together for five years, saying he also had another woman.

According to a criminal complaint, officers went into the apartment to make sure it was safe for medics and saw two knives in the kitchen sink with specks of apparent blood. Edwards then started yelling for the officers to get out, saying they didn’t have a warrant and needed to leave.

She was arrested and officers recovered the knives after getting a search warrant.

Court documents also note three past police reports that alleged Edwards had assaulted the man and one where the man had allegedly assaulted Edwards. However, none of them resulted in convictions.

Edwards is charged with second-degree murder and made her first court appearance on Friday. Her next hearing is scheduled for March 8.

The victim’s name hasn’t yet been publicly released.