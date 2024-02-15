Stabbing leaves 1 dead in St. Paul

Police say one person is dead after a stabbing on St. Paul’s North End late Wednesday night.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the LaBlanche Apartments, located on the 1300 block of Western Avenue North, for a report of a person who had been stabbed just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed.

Despite being brought to Regions Hospital, the man died shortly after arriving at the healthcare facility. His death is the second to be considered a homicide this year within the city.

Police say a woman who was inside the apartment was brought to their headquarters for questioning but haven’t said at this time if she is in custody.

No other details were released about what led up to the stabbing.

The man’s name and exact cause of death are expected to be released at a later time by police.