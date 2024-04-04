St. Paul to offer more free swimming lessons

The City of St. Paul is working to offer free swimming lessons to disadvantaged kids this summer.

On Monday, 770 kids signed up for free lessons in a record-breaking two hours. However, the city anticipates another 1,000 kids who meet certain criteria to enroll in the coming weeks.

The program is specific for families with cost burdens, language barriers, children with disabilities and kids in foster care.

All lessons in the city are now free for all children.

The lessons are offered at Como Park, Highland Park and Great River Water Park.

For more information click HERE.

RELATED: Free swimming lessons available for St. Paul kids this summer