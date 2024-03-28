Free swimming lessons available for St. Paul kids this summer

The City of St. Paul is offering free swimming lessons to kids this summer.

The lessons are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis with registration beginning April 1.

“In the land of 10,000 lakes, cost should never be a barrier to water safety skills,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez. “That’s why Saint Paul Parks and Recreation youth swimming lessons will now be offered free of charge.”

Summer lessons are being offered to St. Paul youth at Como Regional Park Pool and Highland Park Aquatic Center. To sign up, visit the City of St. Paul’s webpage, call 651-642-0650, or visit the Great River Water Park starting at 9 a.m. on April 1.

A water safety and swimming course will also be offered at Lake Phalen Beach this summer.

“Swimming is a fun and healthy activity our children can do for the rest of their lives,” said Mayor Carter. “Our iconic pools, lakes and rivers are only as amazing as our residents’ ability to safely enjoy them.”