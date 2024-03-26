St. Paul Saints fans react to new ballpig name ‘OzemPig’

The St. Paul Saints are facing some heat over the name of their new pig mascot, “OzemPig.”

OzemPig was chosen from nearly 2,300 entries submitted by Saints fans. The runner-up names included Sloppenheimer, Porkie Blinders, Squealteljuice, Malibu Lardie and Artifisqueal Intelligence.

The Saints announced the name in an Instagram post on Monday evening. Since then, the post has garnered a myriad of comments expressing frustration with the name.

Last year, fans named the pig Mud Grant in honor of the late Bud Grant.

