Saints introduce 2023 ballpig: Mud Grant

With the St. Paul Saints set to open the home schedule this week, the team has announced its 2023 ballpig.

From more than 1,000 name submissions, the team selected “Mud Grant” in honor of the late Bud Grant.

The Saints have had a uniquely named pig mascot each of the past 30 seasons, mostly playing on hot topics, current events or Minnesota legends. Last year, the Saints went with “867530Swine” for the first half of the season followed by “Chop Gun: MaveRib.”

“There was no more fitting pig to welcome in a new era of Saints baseball. One that represents the state of Minnesota perhaps better than any other pig before him,” the Saints said in a news release announcing the ballpig’s name. “If the Saints learned anything by playing their first April games in franchise history in 2022, it’s that those early season dates can be difficult on players, fans, and the mascot alike. Mud Grant has already vowed there will be no heater in his pigpen. He expects the team to take his lead, by not panicking in the most difficult of circumstances. Grant, who comes to Minnesota by way of Winnipeg where he honed his skills and proved his winning ways, will have a soft spot for the fans, but a no-nonsense attitude around the team.”

Other names, such as Cocaine Boar, Piggleboar and ChatPIG were considered, the club says.

The Saints postponed their home opener, which was scheduled for Tuesday, and will now officially open the home schedule on Wednesday evening. Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.