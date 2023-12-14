St. Paul police name victim, suspect in fatal shooting on University Avenue

The man who was shot and killed Wednesday in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood has been identified as 30-year-old Alfonzo Armstead.

Police say Armstead was shot just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Arundel Street. He was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

St. Paul police officers responding to the shooting spotted a man running from the scene and placed him under arrest. The suspect, 21-year-old E’Shaun Marquise Funches, was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. He has not been formally charged.

Armstead’s death marks the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul, according to police records.