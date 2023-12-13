Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood

St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 400 block of University Avenue West just before 3 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing shots fired and saw someone lying on the ground.

Law enforcement found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics brought him to Regions Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Immediately after the shooting, a St. Paul police sergeant saw a possible suspect running from the area of the crime and arrested him.

Investigators with the police department’s homicide unit are currently working to figure out the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to positively identify the victim and his exact cause of death.

This is the 33rd homicide of 2023 in St. Paul, police said.