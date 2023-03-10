St. Paul parking restrictions take effect Friday

St. Paul’s parking ban that was announced earlier this week by Mayor Melvin Carter’s office is in effect as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Parking is not allowed on the even-numbered side of residential streets. Typically, the even-numbered side of streets is the south or east side of the street.

Minnesota has seen record snowfall this year. Another round of moderate snowfall hit the metro area Thursday and additional snow is expected Saturday.

As of Friday morning, the Twin Cities had gotten 78.1 inches of snowfall this winter. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece says if the area receives just two inches of snow this weekend, Minnesota will push up to the eighth snowiest winter on record. Currently, the forecast calls for three to five inches of snow. The record is 98.6 inches in 1983-84, and an average winter snowfall total is 51 inches.

