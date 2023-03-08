St. Paul city leaders announce 1-sided parking restrictions starting Friday

St. Paul city leaders have announced new parking restrictions as another round of snowfall heads our way.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and city leaders announced a parking ban on the even-numbered side of residential streets. It’s scheduled to go into effect Friday morning.

Minnesota has seen record snowfall this winter. A winter storm watch is already scheduled to go into effect Thursday for several Minnesota counties.

“The safety of our residents, workers, and visitors is our top priority in St. Paul,” Carter said. “This action will help ensure our emergency services and Public Works can keep our streets safe and passable.”

(KSTP)

The city will be ticketing and towing vehicles that are in violation of the one-sided parking restrictions. The city does have a parking map online to help residents know which streets have parking restrictions to avoid a potential ticket or tow.

