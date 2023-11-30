St. Paul man sentenced for robbery at knifepoint

A St. Paul man was sentenced in Ramsey County Court on Thursday in connection with an armed robbery that happened in August.

Travis Arnold Campbell, 42, was sentenced to 28 months in prison, but that sentence was stayed for three years. In the meantime, Campbell will serve 270 days in the Ramsey County Correctional Facility, with 118 days of credit.

Campbell is also eligible for home detention/electronic monitoring, work release, or sentence to service. He must also serve three years of probation.

On Oct. 11, Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of simple robbery in exchange for the dismissal of two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery

On Aug. 5, at around 6:40 p.m., Ramsey County authorities received a call from a woman in Upper Landing Park near Ontario Street and Shepard Road saying she witnessed a robbery at knifepoint and was asked to call 911.

Court documents state that St. Paul police responded to the scene and found a man, identified as Campbell, being held down on the ground by a man who had heard the altercation. A black and blue foldable knife was found in Campbell’s pocket.

The criminal complaint states that an outstanding warrant was found for Campbell’s arrest.

The man Campbell allegedly tried to rob told officers that Campbell came up to him at a park and accused him of having his shoes. When the man told Campbell he didn’t have his shoes, Campbell threatened him with a knife and demanded to look through his backpack.

The man gave his backpack to Campbell, who started looking through it. Court records state another man intervened by telling Campbell to give back the backpack when Campbell swung a metal pipe in a vinyl sheath at him.