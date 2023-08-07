Man charged for aggravated robbery with a knife in St. Paul

A St. Paul man has been charged after he allegedly tried to rob someone at knifepoint, according to charging documents.

Court records state that 41-year-old Travis Arnold Campbell is facing two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.

On Aug. 5, at around 6:40 p.m., Ramsey County authorities received a call from a woman in Upper Landing Park near Ontario Street and Shepard Road saying she witnessed a robbery at knifepoint and was asked to call 911.

Court documents state that St. Paul police responded to the scene and found a man, identified as Campbell, being held down on the ground by a man who had heard the altercation going on. A black and blue foldable knife was found in Campbell’s pocket.

The criminal complaint states that a warrant was found to be outstanding for Campbell’s arrest.

The man Campbell allegedly tried to rob told officers that Campbell came up to him at a park and accused him of having his shoes. When the man told Campbell he didn’t have his shoes, Campbell threatened him with a knife and demanded to look through his backpack.

The man gave his backpack to Campbell, who started looking through it. Court records state another man intervened by telling Campbell to give back the backpack when Campbell swung a metal pipe in a vinyl sheath at him.

Campbell didn’t make any statement to investigators other than saying he was the one who had been assaulted.

According to court documents, Campbell’s criminal record includes at least three felony convictions, including one for first-degree aggravated robbery.

Campbell’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.