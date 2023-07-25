St. Paul man receives 25-year prison sentence for 2022 Minneapolis murder

A St. Paul man will serve time in the St. Cloud prison after pleading guilty earlier this year for his role in a 2022 murder.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, 23-year-old Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez entered a guilty plea in May to one count of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 22-year-old Ivan James Redday near Cedar Field Park just over one year ago.

On Monday, Martinez-Gonzalez was sentenced to serve 306 months (25.5 years) for the killing. Judge Juan Hoyos allowed him to receive 235 days of credit.

Martinez-Gonzalez had also previously been charged with illegal gun possession in the case, however, that charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal. Martinez-Gonzalez has two prior offenses that prohibit him from using a gun: a first-degree aggravated robbery conviction in 2017 and a first-degree aggravated robbery conviction in 2019.

The murder charge carried a maximum of 40 years behind bars.

Court documents stated Minneapolis police were out on patrol early on the morning of July 10, 2022, when they heard gunshots near Cedar Field Park at around 1:45 a.m. Officers responded to the area and found Redday unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Redday was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video showed Redday and two other people walking in the area. As they walked, they passed a group of three males who were headed in the opposite direction.

One of the males in that group, later identified as Martinez-Gonzalez, then walked back around the corner of a walkway after passing the group Redday was in and opened fire at Redday, the complaint states.

Officers at the scene found 11 discharged cartridge casings nearby and also found bullet damage to vehicles that were parked in the area, documents state. They later identified Martinez-Gonzalez as the shooter based on different surveillance videos from the night before that showed him wearing the same clothes and also better showed his face and tattoos, which matched photos police had from prior incidents.