St. Paul man charged with attacking woman, stealing dog

One man is now charged in connection to an unusual robbery last week in St. Paul.

St. Paul police confirmed that a woman was attacked on her front doorstep last Wednesday after walking with her dog, a French bulldog-Boston terrier mix, and her attackers then stole her dog. The woman and police noted that French bulldogs sell for thousands of dollars.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged 18-year-old Lonnie Ray Jenkins with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

After the robbery, the woman posted flyers around the city with information and a picture of her dog, Clementine. Later that night, according to charging documents, a man called the woman saying he saw a dog he believed was Clementine in the area of Selby Avenue and North Kent Street.

That man later told police that a man asked him if he was interested in buying a French bulldog for $700. The concerned citizen went into the man’s home and saw the bulldog, then saw a flyer for Clementine at a nearby store and realized they were the same dog, the criminal complaint states.

Using that information and surveillance video from the area, officers learned Jenkins was the man who lived at the home, and his cellphone data placed him in the area of the robbery before showing him at his residence immediately after Clementine was taken.

When police executed a search warrant at Jenkins’ home on Friday, they found Clementine and reunited the dog with its owner.

Court records show that Jenkins was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Charging documents also note that he’s wanted in connection to several aggravated robberies in Minneapolis. So far, no co-conspirators have been charged in connection to the robbery of the dog.