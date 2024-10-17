St. Paul house fire leaves 1 in critical condition

One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out early Thursday morning in St. Paul’s Battle Creek neighborhood.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 10 block of Nelson Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of a fire in a tuck-under garage.

When crews arrived, they were able to put out the flames quickly, however, they did find a male victim in the home, adding he was unconscious.

He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in critical condition. His name and age haven’t been released as of this time.

No one else was found inside the building, and officials say no firefighters were injured.

As of this publishing, there’s no word on what caused the fire.